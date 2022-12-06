A Funeral in Fiesole

by Rosanne Dingli

Four siblings gather in Italy for their mother’s funeral. All fifty-something, all grief-stricken, they gather at their old holiday home in Tuscany, where their mother wants to be buried.

The four – and their partners – have come from far away and travel light, but they are bringing their present burdens and problems with them. The point of view shifts as each brother or sister picks up the story of their mother’s love, the sweetly remembered holidays in Tuscany, and what has happened to them since.

From the author of Death in Malta and The Cartographer of Venice comes this relatable story of four adult siblings grappling with things that change, and things that stay the same forever.

A Funeral in Fiesole is a family novel to gladden the heart of any reader.

To purchase a copy for yourself or as a gift, go to

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B017TQE3TQ