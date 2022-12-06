ALL TOLD

by Kathie Giorgio



Imagine being an “other woman”, and then finding out that you’re not the only one. There have been many, all along.

For Jack, one is never enough.

Each chapter introduces someone affected by Jack’s trysts. The women are married, single, divorced. The ages vary as Jack grows older. Then the reach goes further. There is an adult son Jack never knew. There’s a bartender on the cusp of meeting the woman of his dreams, only to have Jack steal her away. There is a doctor who is shocked by Jack’s abandonment of her patient, an Other Woman with breast cancer. There are Jack’s first two wives, who run into each other thirty years after the first wife was replaced by the second wife, and there is the third wife, who is still married to Jack. Jack’s mother also speaks, at the beginning and the end.

Author Kathie Giorgio deftly weaves a novel that goes beyond the triangle of husband, wife, and lover. The question of who is cheating on whom becomes more difficult to answer. Each chapter reveals another secret. But every secret has two sides, and in some cases, even more than that.

