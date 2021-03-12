And That Was That: An Abortion Memoir

By Bonnie Brady

World Split Open Press presents And That Was That: An Abortion Memoir by Bonnie Brady. Brady describes herself as “an old woman in her 80th year.” Her succinct accounts of experiences before and after Roe v. Wade are powerful and plainspoken and fully informed by an understanding of today’s continued fight for reproductive justice. Her stories are an important record. Brady resists much introspection, allowing her experiences to speak for themselves. They were not unusual, but perhaps her honesty is. She always understood the connection between a woman’s bodily autonomy and her freedom—and safety. Brady did not doubt her ability to make her own decisions, and she does not apologize for them now.



ISBN 9780578806778

Find your copy here: etsy.com/shop/WorldSplitOpenPress