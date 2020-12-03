In the Company of Rebels

A Generational Memoir of Bohemians, Deep Heads, and History Makers

By Chellis Glendinning

From Berkeley to Bolivia, from New York to New Mexico, our social-change movements have textured the 1950s through the present. The history makers presented in this “generational memoir” transformed the political/spiritual landscape of the U.S. and beyond, laying the foundation for contemporary thinking about equality and democracy.

Through 43 biographical sketches and memories of her personal friendships with each of them, the author creates a collective portrait of some of the rebels, artists, radicals, and thinkers who raised many of the issues of justice, ecology, feminism, and imperialism we are now familiar with.

Chellis Glendinning has written a memoir evoking the lives of women and men she has known. From Susan Griffin to Daniel and Patricia Ellsberg, Suzan Harjo to John Ross, they are some the most creative and courageous geniuses of a generation…. In the Company of Rebels is one of the most profoundly moving books I’ve read in years.

—Margaret Randall, Exporting Revolution

Psychologist/writer Chellis Glendinning has penned eight nonfiction books exploring psychological interfaces with social issues, as well as hundreds of essays in newspapers and magazines, a poetry book, and a bilingual opera. Off the Map and Chiva both won the National Federation of Press Women Book Award in nonfiction. She lives now in Bolivia where she wrote her first novel, Objetos, and is working on a second about three women in the Chaco War (1932-35).

To order, CLICK HERE. (Orders received before the end of December receive 30% off with a HOLIDAY30 code.)