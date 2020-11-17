Blue Hunger

By Subhaga Crystal Bacon

Initially, the poems in Subhaga Crystal Bacon’s fine book show her keen eye for delivering the natural world. It’s tempting to think of her as a naturalist, but as her book progresses it becomes clear that, more broadly, she’s a human nature poet; poems of love and loss and community occur with the same acute precision.

— Stephen Dunn, Pulitzer Prize winning author of Pagan Virtues

Grounded in the beloved Pacific Northwest, Blue Hunger is an account of a soul’s journey, “empty of longing./Luminous, lambent.” In this world where grief merges with love, so does the poet merge “with that great distance.” Each moment and season in a life is carefully observed, “What I remember most was the flavor of those words, scented with lost possibilities.”

— Jennifer Martelli, author of The Uncanny Valley

Bacon seamlessly marries the self with the world . . . of wild rivers and dark trees, of coyotes and hawks, of snow and summer grasses— or the human body, with its love, its aging, and its griefs… Bacon sings of our human hungers— “diligent, defended, devout”— with wild consciousness.

— Kenneth Hart, author of Uh Oh Time

Subhaga Crystal Bacon the author of two volumes of poetry, Blue Hunger, 2020 from Methow Press, and Elegy with a Glass of Whisky, BOA Editions, 2004. A cis-gender, Queer identified woman, she lives, writes, and teaches on the east slope of the North Cascade Mountains in Twisp, WA.

