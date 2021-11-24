As You Write It: Lucky 7

featuring Estelle Cade, Joan Hopkins Coughlin, Sally Fairfield, Lillian Fiske, Penny Jordan, Noreen O’Brien, Ellen Brucker Marshall, Ann Marie Meltzer, Laura Rodley, Alice Thomas, Barbara Waters

The As You Write It series is a great gift to our community: a page-turning read, a window into our local past, and a platform for brilliant storytellers, all in one. In turns reflective, touching, and funny, this anthology is a reminder of the worlds that can open up when we take the time to listen to the voices already among us.

– Mike Jackson, Managing Editor, The Montague Reporter

With its seventh gift to our community, the As You Write It group once again reminds and encourages us: Everyone should write! And when talent is fostered, it blossoms. Lucky 7‘s eleven writers pull a deep spectrum of living color through the prism of the short memoir, leaving something new and different shining on every page: poetry and portals into our local history, childhood sense-memories returning, reveries and touching reflections. Place this little volume on your bedside table. You’ll be grateful.

– Jean Varda, poet

To place an order, send a check

for $16 plus $3 shipping and handling to

Laura Rodley

P.O. Box 63

Shelburne Falls MA 01370