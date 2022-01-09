The Lady with the Crown
A Story of Resilience
by Kathleen Canrinus
A gritty, matter-of-fact account of tragedy and how to make it a beginning and not an end.
— David B. Teplow, Ph.D. Professor of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA
Bold, brave, honest! A beautifully told mother-daughter love story.
— Ann Davidson, Alzheimer’s: A Love Story
Heartbreaking and hilarious.
— Sylvia Halloran, poet and author
This beautiful uplifting little book resonates with love, regret, grief, and much more, showing us that perfection is unnecessary: love still can win out in the end.
— Carol Cassara, The Healing Spirit
The Lady with the Crown: A Story of Resilience explores how unforeseen trauma can, in the blink of an eye, transform a normal happy family into a uniquely wounded one. It charts not only their resilience and courage but also Canrinus’s indomitable pursuit and reinvention of joy.
—Molly Best Tinsley, Editor, Fuze Publishing
Available on Amazon.