The Lady with the Crown

A Story of Resilience

by Kathleen Canrinus





A gritty, matter-of-fact account of tragedy and how to make it a beginning and not an end.

— David B. Teplow, Ph.D. Professor of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA

Bold, brave, honest! A beautifully told mother-daughter love story.

— Ann Davidson, Alzheimer’s: A Love Story

Heartbreaking and hilarious.

— Sylvia Halloran, poet and author

This beautiful uplifting little book resonates with love, regret, grief, and much more, showing us that perfection is unnecessary: love still can win out in the end.

— Carol Cassara, The Healing Spirit

The Lady with the Crown: A Story of Resilience explores how unforeseen trauma can, in the blink of an eye, transform a normal happy family into a uniquely wounded one. It charts not only their resilience and courage but also Canrinus’s indomitable pursuit and reinvention of joy.

—Molly Best Tinsley, Editor, Fuze Publishing

