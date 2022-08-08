Distantly

A bilingual poetry collection by Nicole Brossard

Translated from the French by Cynthia Hogue with Sylvain Gallais

This bilingual edition of Nicole Brossard’s exuberantly lyrical collection is a sequence of lush, taut cityscapes. Known for her elliptical and materially grounded poetics, Brossard creates in Distantly an intimate series drawn loosely from urban experience. The poems are linked by their city settings, drawn from a woman’s observations, emotions, perceptions, and dreams as she wanders the streets of her world.

“A cosmopolitan of interiority,” as Eleanor Wilner describes her, “Brossard creates meta-cities where the political lies down with the poetic.” Cynthia Hogue’s co-translation, as Wilner adds, “doesn’t feel like translation, but like the discovery of a wholly original poet newly minted in English.”

Distantly expresses a redolently postmodern sensibility, at once utopian and real.

Published by Omnidawn Press

To purchase the paperback ($17.95), go to https://www.omnidawn.com/product/distantly-nicole-brossard/