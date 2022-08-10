WRITE WITH AWARD-WINNING POET, SKILLED TEACHER AND EDITOR JOAN LARKIN

With long experience mentoring poets working in a variety of styles, Joan is committed to helping you achieve excellence in your own inimitable voice. For her bio and poems, see www.joanlarkin.com

Options include:

––Online generative workshops

Prompts inspired by historic and contemporary poems will lead to new work only you can write. Whether you’re new to poetry or well-published, this workshop will free and refresh your practice, igniting work that surprises you.

Fall 2022 Workshops on Zoom:

Five Mondays, 7:00-8:45 PM Eastern

October 10, 17, 24, 31; Nov. 7. $250

Five Wednesdays, 7:00-8:45 PM Eastern

October 12, 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9. $250

––Individual mentoring:

Starting with a free 15-minute consultation, a five-week intensive during which you’ll email up to three poems each week and receive Joan’s detailed response and prompts for generating new work. You can expect close attention to what’s effective as well as what needs strengthening. Mentoring concludes with a 30-minute online conversation. Poets at any level are welcome.$500

Alternative: 1-3 weeks of intensive mentoring: $110 per week (at intervals that work for you).

Should you decide to extend the commitment, fee will be credited towards the five-week process.

––Book-length manuscript consultation:

Joan’s comprehensive feedback includes detailed attention to individual poems, recommendations for sequence, and meticulous proofreading. Goal: a book-length manuscript ready to submit. $500 (chapbook $250).

––To apply for a workshop or service above:

Please email poemrise@gmail.com introducing yourself with a 1-3 page writing sample.

Once you’re accepted, a $50 deposit holds your place.