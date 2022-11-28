Julie Lemberger Photography is pleased to announce a companion to MODERN WOMEN: 21ST CENTURY DANCE, A COLORING BOOK — Modern Women 21st Century Coloring Book Calendar 2023

Photography by Julie Lemberger. Edited by Elizabeth Zimmer

The line-art illustrations are based on nearly 30 years of Lemberger’s brilliant photographs of dance performances and rehearsals in studios, on stages, and in other spaces.

Enjoy coloring a different dancer every month!

“MODERN WOMEN: 21st CENTURY COLORING BOOK IS A MAJOR MARVEL and a WONDER FILLED ACHIEVEMENT and an AWESOME WORK OF ART FOR NOW AND THE FUTURE!!! yes – i am yelling (and screaming). so well done and designed and so compelling and so cool…So powerful!!!”

— Seán Curran, Chair of Dance,

Tisch School of the Arts, New York University

Modern Women 21st Century Coloring Book Calendar 2023 – $14 (including free shipping to anywhere in U.S.)

MODERN WOMEN: 21ST CENTURY DANCE, A COLORING BOOK – $20 ($5 for shipping/handling in U.S.)

(For international shipping please request rates)

Both available at:

etsy.com/shop/dancecoloringbook