Emerging Voices

Emergingvoices.co.uk is a quarterly online webzine. Based in London, the webzine presents voices from around the globe reflecting the personal and the political through paintings, poetry, essays, photography and video.

Going into its third year, Emerging Voices features have included:

Paintings linking visual art and politics

Poetry and sculptural art

Photography about politics and religion

Artists addressing climate change

Readings on mothers and daughters

Essays from Armenia, Zimbabwe and South Africa

… and much more.

Rose Levinson, Ph.D., formerly of Berkeley, is Founder and Managing Editor of Emerging Voices. Her writings appear each quarter.

Send us a 350 word submission on one of the following topics:

What are the most significant changes Covid 19 means for you personally and for your community?

Will the current wave of protests across the United States lead to significant changes? Why or why not?

Finally, our August issue will feature photographic essays. We invite you to submit four photographs along with a short essay. Send your contributions by July 15 to editors@emergingvoices.co.uk

We welcome you to our community of readers!