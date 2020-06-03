Jumpstart Your Writing in July

With Autumn Stephens

Power up with a single-session prompt blitz, or zoom into an energizing month of new work with veteran writing coach, workshop leader, and Wild Women author Autumn Stephens. Appropriate for diverse experience levels and genres.

Pandora’s Prompt Box – July Prompt Blitz on Zoom

Saturday, July 11, 9:30-12:30 (PDT)

Three-hour intensive with provocative prompts, real-time writing, and supportive feedback. Participants will sign off with two or three new pieces underway and a renewed sense of possibility. $30.

Pandora’s Prompt Box – The Sheltering Series on Zoom

Thursdays, July 9, 16, 23, 30 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (PDT)

No words? Find the phrases for what you feel in this supportive four-week workshop. Each session centers on a connected series of prompts to facilitate exploration of emotion and experience and to enhance craft. Class size limited to 15. $120.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

For queries and sign-ups, contact autumnalstephens@gmail.com