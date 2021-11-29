Modern Women: 21st Century DANCE, A Coloring Book

by Julie Lemberger, edited by Elizabeth Zimmer

Julie Lemberger Photography is pleased to announce the launch of Modern Women: 21st Century DANCE, A Coloring Book, a fun, interactive way to introduce and highlight notable living women dance innovators and master interpreters of our time! Its purpose is to call attention to and celebrate the largest population of the dance arts community: the women, and reveals a myriad of styles and genres as each participant, in her own words, explains how and why she creates her dances.

Lemberger has photographed New York’s leading dancers and choreographers for nearly three decades and had access to a wealth of materials to reference for the coloring pages. Since coloring books appeal to dance aficionados, adults, students, and children alike, many women dancers/choreographers were happy to share their likenesses in its pages, including Wendy Whelan, Yoshiko Chuma, Merian Soto, Eiko Otake, Francesca Harper, Blakeley McGuire, Sally Silvers, Edisa Weeks, Jinju Song-Begin and choreographers Pam Tanowitz, Andrea Miller, Kathy Westwater and many more. Each was involved in choosing the image and background for her page.

Modern Women: 21st Century DANCE, A coloring book, had its soft launch when it was announced on Facebook and Instagram a few days before Christmas, 2020, and it immediately received a swell of positive responses. Dance Magazine’s Lisa Traiger wrote the first preview, stating:

“Get out the crayons, markers or colored pencils. Modern Women: 21st-Century Dance, a 92-page coloring book, feels like the antidote to a COVID-19 winter. Created by Brooklyn-based dance photographer Julie Lemberger, the book pays tribute to this generation of powerful and creative women dancers.”

For $20 + $5 each s/h (within U.S./please contact for International shipping expenses), it is available at

julielembergercoloringbook.julielemberger.com or etsy.com/shop/dancecoloringbook.