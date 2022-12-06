Mother-Daughter Banquet

by Alice Bloch

Mother-Daughter Banquet untangles the knot of memory and finds a thread of love and reconciliation.

After losing her mother at the age of nine, Alice Bloch becomes a surrogate mother to her four younger siblings, while a formidable triumvirate of grandmother, stepmother, and aunt step into the maternal role to fill the void for Bloch herself, guiding her development as woman and writer. Diving deep into her memories of growing up as a Jewish lesbian in mid-twentieth century Ohio, Bloch brings us universal truths about the mother-daughter bond.

“Compelling, provocative, and above all else, completely honest, the four unique mothers who inhabit these pages will stay with the reader long after the last page has been turned.”

— Lesléa Newman, author of I Carry My Mother and Heather Has Two Mommies

“I found myself laughing out loud on one page and teary-eyed on the next…. These stories are poignant, funny, and captivating.” – Lillian Fademan, author of Naked in the Promised Land and My Mother’s Wars

Order direct from Minerva Rising Press, from Amazon, or from your local independent bookstore.