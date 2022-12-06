My Middle-Aged Baby Book

A Record of Milestones, Millstones and Gallstones

by Mary-Lou Weisman

If my mother hadn’t kept a baby book for me in which she recorded my birth weight, my bottle, my first words, my bedtime ritual, my toilet training — you get the idea — I would never have thought to write this parody of a baby book for middle-aged women and men.

As I turned its time-worn pages, I couldn’t help but notice that middle age, like babyhood, is an exciting developmental stage filled with memorable firsts and growth spurts — (pot bellies, chin hairs, and liver spots). And what better way to remember all the little details that make you special, such as your favorite formula (Pinot or Cosmo?) or your bedtime ritual (No liquids after 6 PM).

Throughout you’ll find updated nursery rhymes, and essays such as “Introducing solid foods;” “It’s prostate not prostrate;” and “Is it hot in here or is it me?” Can you imagine a better Christmas present?

The late Erma Bombeck had much to do with making this book a best-seller when she had this to say about My (Middle-Aged) Baby Book. “A great gift for middle-agers and those in denial.” — Erma Bombeck.

Available from Amazon or your independent bookseller.