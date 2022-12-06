My Name Is Your Name

by Kerry Langan



Kerry Langan’s fellow writers can’t stop praising her pitch-perfect short stories:

“Once again, short story writer Kerry Langan knocks it out of the park. Her newest collection is a kaleidoscope of beautifully rendered stories illuminating, with tremendous verisimilitude, great insight, and lyrical and precise prose, the complex nature of the female heart and mind.”

— Janice Eidus, author of The Last Jewish Virgin and The War of the Rosens

“Kerry Langan’s collection offers a lovely new literary voice and a quiet, sharp, perceptive mind. These stories are intimate, surprising and graceful, a pleasure to read.”

Roxana Robinson, author of Sparta, Cost, and A Perfect Stranger & Other Stories

“Kerry Langan’s My Name is Your Name, an impressive and readable collection, is a sort of primer on the ages of women. Her female protagonists take on issues and problems that are familiar to us, struggling with identity, finding autonomy, dealing with and fighting against expectations in a wonderfully detailed world, where desire and choice are fraught with consequence. This suspension between the ordinary and the arrival of the unexpected permeates the collection, highlighting the darkness behind the bright scrim of daily life.”

— Mary Grimm, author of Left to Themselves and Stealing Time

Available at http://universaltable.org/libraryfiction/mynameisyourname.html and Amazon.