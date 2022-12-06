NEVER BE NORMAL

by Judith Beth Cohen

All the varieties of the human condition are here in Judith Beth Cohen’s collection of short stories – a Jewish bus driver in Texas, a Yoga guru, sixties rebels, struggling couples, and singles looking for love.

There’s a therapist who brings a live python to meetings with his disturbed charges and a single woman who joins a scheme for borrowing married men. A feuding couple fight a forest fire on an Indian reservation. Rebels and self-identified outsiders confront their demons in stories laced with humor and empathy.

The praise from one reviewer is typical:

“Almost every story features a woman who observes life with a beguiling mix of intelligence, skepticism, hope and humor. Perfect for these pandemic times.”

