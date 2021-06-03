Never Retreat

By Bonnie McCune



A SUSPENSEFUL, INTELLIGENT ROMANCE

A feisty single mom clashes with an ex-military, macho corporate star in the wild Colorado mountains. Only one can win a huge prize, but when a massive flood imperils love and survival, they learn the meaning of true partnership.

Years ago, Ramona Soto faced harsh reality after a roving con man knocked her up. Now she’s concentrating on her career in a major telecommunications firm and funding college for her teenaged son. Enter Desmond Emmett—a fast talker and smooth operator. New to the office, the ex-serviceman is a guy Raye should avoid.

Thrown together at a corporate retreat in the wilderness, the reluctant duo struggle to complete extreme mental and physical tests for a huge reward. But only one can win, and Des needs to underwrite medical treatments for his adored sister.

See-sawing between attraction and antagonism, the mismatched couple face their biggest challenge, as a massive flash flood sweeps down the rocky canyon to threaten their love and survival. Can they put aside their difference to rescue their colleagues—and their future as a couple?

This is a new type of women’s fiction. Unafraid to debate contemporary concerns, it pulls no punches with a fresh look at age-old issues. This is your kind of writing if you think people are smarter than every phone, you’ll take a human over the most advanced app, and you can laugh at yourself as well as others.

