Ordinary Splendor

by Judith Waller Carroll

A collection of poems from MoonPath Press

“Reading these poems is like viewing paintings in a gallery. The images are rich and detailed, the reader feels present in her settings. The individual poems are the observations of a seasoned poet, from perspectives that have been honed over a lifetime. The collection as a whole is a study in serenity.”

Stephen Parrish, author of The First 100 Words

(5 star Amazon Review)

A poem from Ordinary Splendor

Directions Back to Childhood

Turn left at the first sign of progress

and follow the old highway

along the Stillwater River.

When you hear the whistle of the train,

take a right and cross the covered bridge

that leads to the rodeo grounds

where the silver-maned bronc

caused so much havoc the summer you were ten

and the ghost of your grandfather’s Jeep

rests behind the bleached-out grandstand

choked with blackberries.

As you round the corner into town,

there’s a white picket fence

laced with lilacs. Walk through the gate.

You’ll see a blue and white Western Flyer

lying on its side in the middle of the sidewalk.

It will take you the rest of the way.

Judith Waller Carroll is an Oregon poet whose poems have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and read by Garrison Keillor on The Writer’s Almanac. This is her second full-length collection.

For order information click here.

For a signed book, contact the author at judithwcarroll@gmail.com