Paradise is Jagged

by Ann Fisher-Wirth

“In this extraordinary collection, Ann Fisher-Wirth looks levelly at mortality, grief, and memory, and reckons with what it is to be urgently alive, bringing her incisive nuance to subjects ranging from the loss of a beloved sister to Mississippi’s Parchman Penitentiary to our imperiled natural world to the comforts of marital love. In ‘Wooden Comb,’ Fisher-Wirth writes, ‘I cannot reconcile how the world is sweet, how the world is burning.’ Paradise Is Jagged is too wise a book to promise impossible reconciliation. Instead it offers a benediction of sorts: Walk with me through this difficult and tender place, it says. Willingly, gratefully, we do.”

— Catherine Pierce

Mississippi Poet Laureate





Ann Fisher-Wirth is the recipient of the 2023 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Poetry and Literature, Mississippi Arts Commission

Paradise Is Jagged will be published soon.

Preorder from https://www.terrapinbooks.com/store.html

or from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your own favorite local bookstore.