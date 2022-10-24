The Devil’s Fools

by Mary Gilliland

guest poetry editor, Persimmon Tree 60



Infused with eco-logic, informed by feminism, and taking cues from Eve, Cain, Proserpine, Ulysses, Parsifal and selves present and past, these fifty poems illustrate myths of nature and the nature of inherited myth.

Order from: https://www.codhill.com/product/the-devils-fools/

Find out more at https://marygilliland.com/

“Mary Gilliland’s magisterial new collection, The Devil’s Fools, opens in myth and magic, but its vast reach is deeply rooted in her reverence for earth and all earthly creations.…From first to last, I am spellbound by the largesse of vision and the beauty of this wondrous collection.”

—Cynthia Hogue





Subverting received traditions, the lyrics of The Devil’s Fools speak to and for those wanting heaven: modern pilgrims, medieval masons; seafarer, axe murderer, alcoholic; daughter, spouse, sibling, mother; a woman on pause, a monarch of the underworld, Eve stepping out past Eden.

WINNER OF THE CODHILL PRESS PAULINE UCHMANOWICZ POETRY AWARD