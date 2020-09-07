The Green Lantern and Other Stories

By Ariel Smart

In the driest, harshest corner of the Golden State, along Route 86, sits the Green Lantern Autocourt. There lives Delia, a lonely girl, with her pessimistic, phobic, depressed tyrant of a father, who, despite his neurosis, loves and protects his daughter. In this uncompromising environment, Delia and her father bond and thrive.

Ariel Smart was born at the Green Lantern during the peak of the Great Depression, when characters like the Joads from John Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath stopped for gasoline and supplies on their westward movement.

