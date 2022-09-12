The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor

by Patricia Crisafulli

The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor by award-winning, bestselling author Patricia Crisafulli is the first book in the Ohnita Harbor Mystery Series from Woodhall Press.

About the Book:

Amid a mountain of rain-soaked donations to the Ohnita Harbor Public Library rummage sale, Gabriela Domenici finds a small box containing an odd-looking cross. When the carved center turns out to be ivory and a clue links the cross to Catherine of Siena, a medieval saint, Gabriela turns to her expertise as an authenticator of historical documents to uncover the truth. But the cross isn’t the only secret in town: first, a beloved Ohnita Harbor resident is found floating in the harbor, and then someone else is murdered on the library lawn. As Gabriela races to solve the mystery of the cross, she finds herself caught between infatuation and what could be the start of true love. All the while, she must stay one step ahead of the danger that slowly encircles her.

