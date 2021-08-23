“In a steady, approachable voice, Ellen Gerneaux Woods explores both the tenderness and tension woven into the mother/daughter bond. She roots her poems in the natural world, beginning this graceful collection with primordial jellyfish and ending with a backyard’s damp grass. In the quietly profound poems of The Watchful Heart Recedes, Ellen Gerneaux Woods engages with the beauty and wisdom of our earth and our hearts.”

— Kathleen McClung, author of A Juror Must Fold in on Herself and Temporary Kin.