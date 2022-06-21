Underscore

by Roberta Schultz

Underscore is one poet’s attempt to explore the currents that swirl underneath the surface of everyday life. When do our voices breathe in unison, when do they diverge into counterpoint?

How do the events of our lives chorus into through-composed pieces without reprise or return to familiar themes?

When do we finally sing along with the unmistakable music of the spheres? In her first full-length collection, Roberta Schultz begins by looking “in instead of up” at the cadences we underline and define as our own.

You can buy Underscore from Dos Madres press at https:// www.dosmadres.com/shop/underscore-by-roberta-schultz/

Or from the author at robertaschultz.com