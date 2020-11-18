White Snake Diary: Exploring Self-Inscribers

By Jane P. Perry



What is a diary and why do we keep them? WHITE SNAKE DIARY explores the diary as a literary genre. Uniquely, WHITE SNAKE DIARY is also a diary, offering a timely #MeToo profile of growing up female. Jane pulls on the allure of the repurposed with found photos, school assignments, diary entries, letters, essays, and professional reports, writing with humor and attention to the little moments most people miss. Released during our global pandemic, WHITE SNAKE DIARY highlights the diary’s documentarian and reflective functions in this time of tragedy and cocooning.

Jane P. Perry is a retired Researcher and Teacher from the University of California, Berkeley’s Harold E. Jones Child Study Center and an expert in outdoor play. Since sheltering in place, Jane has been interviewed by Paula Whitacre, featured in Hidden Timber Books Small Press Author Reading Series, and has diary-related pieces published in Persimmon Tree, McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern, Women Writers, Women’s Books and The Oaklandside. 100% of the return on purchase price goes to Ohlone sovereignty through Sogorea Te Land Trust, an urban Indigenous women-led 501c3 organization facilitating the return of SF Bay land to Indigenous stewardship, healing from the legacies of colonization and genocide, promotion of a different way of living, and the continuation of the work that the ancestors and future generations call us to do. To find out more about Jane go to janepperry.com, where you can read an excerpted review of WHITE SNAKE DIARY from her author reading.

